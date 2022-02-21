Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 26, a man reported seeing a suspect entering vehicles in the 1900 block of St. Francis Court. The victim then discovered that his wallet was missing from his vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and found the victim’s wallet, as well as two stolen firearms from a victim in the 2600 block of Argos Way. Gregory Rhodes, 30, of Garland was charged with theft of firearms and burglary of vehicles.

On Dec. 4, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn and was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol at a work party, and became uncooperative after failing field sobriety tests, screaming profanities at officers. She refused to get out of the police vehicle once they reached the Flower Mound jail, and then as the officer and detention officer were escorting her, the suspect slammed her shoulder into the officer, pushing the officer into a supply cabinet. She also hit the officer in the face with her head. Savanah Hernandez, 25, was charged with assault of a public servant.

On Dec. 11, an unknown suspect broke the rear window of a vehicle parked in the 5200 block of Timberland Parkway and took a tool bag and some money. It is unknown if the incident is related to several other vehicle burglaries reported in Flower Mound in early December.

On Dec. 14, Flower Mound police arrested a juvenile Lewisville ISD student who made a hoax threat against Marcus High School the week before. Threats of gun violence at many North Texas schools, including Marcus and Flower Mound High, began circulating on social media on Dec. 10. No incidents took place and police determined all the threats to not be credible. Police charged the student with making a terroristic threat.