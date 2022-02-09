Hiring events to be held in Denton

Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas will hold hiring events this month in Denton County, where employers will have immediate jobs available for interested job seekers.

The first hiring event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5800 North I-35, Suite 100. Pronto! Staffing, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Georgia Pacific, Tetra Oak, Aramark and several other companies are scheduled to attend with immediate job openings, including production and warehouse jobs, administrative and desk jobs and many more.

At the second hiring event, the University of North Texas will be hiring for more than 30 openings in dining services. That event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the same location.

