Argyle calls for sales tax special election, continuation of CCPD

During Monday’s Argyle Town Council meeting, the council called for voters to consider continuing the Crime Control Prevention District and sales tax for street repairs.

Town Council Places 1, 3 and 5 are on the May 7 General Election ballot, and Argyle residents will have some additional decisions to consider. The council approved requesting that the CCPD board order a referendum on the ballot for voters to consider the continuation of the CCPD and the current 0.25% CCPD local sales and use tax for 15 more years. The tax was originally approved by voters in 2007 and provides funding for Argyle Police Department community policing programs and operational expenses, according to a town news release. The tax is assessed on the total sales tax paid by purchases in Argyle. The CCPD Board of Directors will consider ordering the CCPD reauthorization election on Thursday.

The Town Council also called a special election for the May 7 election for voters to consider reauthorizing the 0.5% sales and use tax for street repairs and maintenance.