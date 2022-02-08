Weir: Brent Hill running for 367th District Court Judge

Early voting for the primary election in Texas begins on February 14 and ends on February 25. Primary Election Day is March 1st. For those in Denton County who may not know where to vote, especially since the recent redistricting, and/or those who don’t know what type of identification is required, please click www.votedenton.gov

There are numerous candidates running for their party’s nomination. One of those candidates is Brent Hill who is running for the Republican nomination to the 367th District Court Judge. Mr. Hill came over for an interview to tell voters about himself and why he’s running for the judgeship. The following info was gathered from Mr. Hill’s campaign website: www.brenthillforjudge.com.

“Brent Hill has been a resident of Denton County since 2001 and practiced law in Denton and Cooke Counties for 23 years. During this time, he has tried over 60 District Jury Trials as both a Felony Prosecutor in the 235th District Court and as a private practitioner.

“Brent believes that service is not an option, it is a duty. He enlisted in the Army Reserves at the age of 17 and served honorably with the 871st and 980th Combat Engineers from 1989 to 1995. He continues to serve his community and state by Volunteering with Denton County Friends of the Family in their fight against Domestic Violence as both Board Member and Donor.