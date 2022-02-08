CASA of Denton County celebrating 30th anniversary

CASA of Denton County will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Monday with a ribbon-cutting event and open house.

A brief program will be presented at 10:15 a.m. that will include remarks by Debbie Jensen, executive director for CASA of Denton County, as well as Board President Kyle Blalock, and special guests from local government and community leadership. Members from the Denton Chamber of Commerce, Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, The Colony Chamber of Commerce and Lewisville Chamber of Commerce will also be present to host a ribbon-cutting for CASA’s Volunteer Training Center, which will be open and available for tours following the presentation, according to a news release from the organization.

CASA of Denton County serves abused and neglected children, and it served four children in its first year of operations. Today, the organization annually serves over 650 children and has provided a CASA for over 10,000 children in its 30 years.

“The past 30 years have only strengthened the commitment to the CASA mission, which is to provide trained community volunteers, to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children, and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues,” the organization said in a statement. “In the 30-year history of the organization, CASA of Denton County has utilized over 3,000 community volunteers to accomplish this mission.”

The event is free and open to the community at 614 North Bell Ave. in Denton.