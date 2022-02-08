Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Double Oak officer dies of COVID-19

By Mark Smith
Officer John Mestas, photo courtesy of the Double Oak Police Department

The Double Oak Police Department announced Monday night that Officer John Mestas has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Mestas, 45, is survived by his wife and four children. He had just started working at Double Oak PD in November. Before Double Oak, Mestas had served in the U.S. Army, Air Force Reserves and as a law enforcement officer in Hillsboro, Johnson County, Somervell County and Tarrant County Hospital District.

Double Oak PD referred to Mestas’ as a line of duty death.

“Please keep Officer Mestas’ family, as well as our entire police community, in your thoughts and prayers, as we all try to find comfort and peace in these trying times,” Double Oak Police Chief Ruben Rivas said in a statement.

