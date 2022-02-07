Kyer files for Flower Mound council seat

Carol Kyer, a 30-year Flower Mound resident and former school board member, filed to run for the Place 1 seat on the Flower Mound Town Council this May.

Kyer served for 15 years on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees from 1999-2014. She is active in the Women of Flower Mound and Communities In Schools of North Texas, where she currently serves as board president. She also is a member of the Cross Timbers Rotary.

The Flower Mound Town Council selected Kyer for its 2020 Outstanding Citizenship Award, citing her past work with the Children’s Advocacy Center, United Way of Denton County, Lewisville Education Foundation, multiple PTAs and the Lewisville Angel Tree.

“Over the past 30 years, I have been a member of the LISD Board of Trustees, volunteered for town events, served on a number of non-profit boards, all with the intent to make the town I love a better place to live. A better place not only for the people that live here, but also those that will come in the future,” said Kyer at Monday night’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting.

“I believe that ensuring a strong, united community should be central to all the decisions made by the Flower Mound Council and it saddens me when recently it has not been.”

The Place 1 seat is currently occupied by Adam Schiestel, who was appointed last June to serve out the remainder of Jim Pierson’s term after his sudden resignation. Schiestel has filed to keep his seat.

“I am excited about this opportunity to help our town to succeed in making Flower Mound a place where people know that community first is an important value,” said Kyer.