Northwest ISD approves raises, bonuses for teachers, staff

During last week’s Northwest ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the trustees approved raises and bonuses “to retain exceptional employees and attract high-quality applicants going forward.”

The 3% midpoint raise for all returning Northwest ISD employees will serve as the minimum increase for next year’s salaries, as leadership and trustees will look at further improving educator and staff compensation, according to a district news release. Trustees and district leadership agreed that all staff have gone above and beyond in recent years dealing with challenges from the pandemic. To attract high-quality applicants, the teacher hiring schedule will see corresponding adjustments.

Guest educator pay will increase across all areas as part of the plan’s approval. Daily rates for instructional aides, non-degreed teacher guest educators, degreed teacher guest educators and certified teacher guest educators will increase by $10. Special education aide guest educators will increase by $5.

The one-time $500 payment for each full-time staff member will mark the second one-time payment of this amount for employees this school year. With trustees’ approval to pass the resolution to provide the payment, each full-time employee will see the increase in their June 2022 paycheck. To be eligible for the payment, a full-time employee would must work for Northwest ISD from Jan. 3 to May 26.