Local towns close, residents urged to stay home due to icy roads

Local towns overnight announced their non-emergency facilities and services would be closed Thursday because of inclement weather, and residents are urged to stay home if possible because of the icy roads.

The town of Flower Mound crews have been working overnight to monitor the weather and road conditions and ensure safe and passable thoroughfares, according to a town news release. Public Works crews started sanding bridges, major intersections and entrances to public safety buildings in the early morning hours and are continuing sanding operations around town.

“It’s still coming down, and while passable, roads are slick,” the town said in a 7 a.m. update on Thursday. “Please stay home if you don’t need to be out.”

The Gerault flyover bridge has been closed since around midnihgt. There have not been nay increased calls overnight due to the weather, and no power outages were reported by Oncor or CoServ in Flower Mound.

Early Thursday morning, the city of Highland Village and town of Argyle announced that their non-emergency facilities would be closed Thursday, joining Denton County, the town of Flower Mound and all local school districts that had announced their closures Wednesday. Argyle’s public works department will continue to sand roads throughout the day.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday, and snow is expected to continue to fall in Denton County until around noon. The National Weather Service expects a total of 2-3 inches of sleet and snow and 0.1 to 0.25 inches of ice accumulations in Denton County from the storm. Temperatures will stay well below freezing until Friday afternoon, keeping the roads icy and dangerous.