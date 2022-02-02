Denton County releases COVID-related death by vaccination status numbers

Last week, Denton County Public Health added a new graph to its substantial COVID-19 stats webpage that shows how many residents who died as a result of COVID-19 each month were fully vaccinated or not.

Since February 2021 (the earliest residents could become fully vaccinated against COVID-19), 249 of the 270 Denton County residents who died of COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated. According to the Department of State Health Services, 64.49% of Denton County’s estimated ~906,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

DCPH defines fully vaccinated as being at least two weeks removed from your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or from your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a direct result of COVID-19. Actual dates of death can be released several days to several months after the date of death, due to various reporting agencies and medical records review.

The deaths by vaccination graph can be found here, under the “case information” header on the “COVID deaths by vaccination status” tab. For local COVID-19 vaccine information, including booster and third doses, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 vaccine.