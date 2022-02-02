Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Update: Denton County, schools closed Thursday and Friday

By Mark Smith
Snow in Argyle on January 11, 2020.

School is canceled Thursday and Friday for all of Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD, the districts announced Wednesday.

All Denton County facilities will also be closed Thursday and Friday because of the winter weather, the county announced Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for North Texas as a storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and snow through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Community Waste Disposal has notified the city of Highland Village that there will be no garbage or recycling service on Thursday. CWD will evaluate the road conditions on Thursday and provide an update pickup schedule.

This story will be updated with more closure news throughout the day Wednesday.

