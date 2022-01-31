Eads appointed to DCTA board

During Thursday’s Denton County Transportation Authority board meeting, Denton County Judge Andy Eads was sworn in to fill Denton County Seat 2 on the DCTA board.

Eads, of Flower Mound, has served in Precinct 4 on the Denton County Commissioners Court from 2007 until he was elected County Judge in 2018. He is the past chairman of the Regional Transportation Council for the DFW region, and he served on the council for more than 10 years. Eads can be reached at [email protected]

Dianne Costa, former mayor of Highland Village, was elected board secretary during the meeting as well, according to a DCTA news release. Costa can be contacted at [email protected]

DCTA is governed by a five voting-member board appointed by respective entities from Denton County and the cities of Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville, serving two-year terms. Large cities, small cities and other Denton County cities make up the remaining six non-voting members. Board members must have professional experience in the field of transportation, business, government, engineering or law, according to DCTA. In accordance with DCTA by-laws, the board adopts the annual operating budget and is responsible for setting policy. The CEO oversees the day-to-day operations of DCTA and implements policies set forth by the board.

Board meetings are held virtually every fourth Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m., unless otherwise posted