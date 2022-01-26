Something to Muench on: Observe and Forgive

As I’m sitting in front of my computer today, wondering what to write to inspire both of us as we begin a new year. I keep coming back to the words, observation and forgiveness.

The start of the year signifies rebirth. We get excited and empowered by the thought of accomplishing new goals and moving ahead on those we didn’t finish throughout the previous year. Things like eating better, or exercising, reading more instead of scrolling through our social media, or spending less on Starbucks.

Beginnings give us the chance to wipe the slate clean, and for a lot of reasons it’s an appealing thought.

Before we can banish the old and bring in the new, take some time to reflect on and acknowledge the obstacles from the past year that may have led to your inability to make the changes you sought in 2021. The obstacles didn’t just disappear with the turning of the clock to 12:01 a.m. on January 1st, right?

Kind of like, just because your son or daughter turned 18 and are considered “legal” in the eyes of the law, doesn’t necessarily mean they are ready and capable of living fully independent lives. Spoiler alert to those with younger kids…some of the most mentally challenging years of parenting can take place between the ages of 18-25.

One of the areas of my life I intended to do better with last year was mindful nutrition.

I wanted to make healthier meal choices; I wanted to drink more water. The older I get the more I literally feel my belly ripples when I sit down. Seriously, it’s uncomfortable. Like ripples touching other ripples.

Now, I’m not foolish or vain enough to think we aren’t supposed to have any belly rolls at all, I’m just noticing them more now than ever before. And it bothers me.

I’m also becoming increasingly aware of how a tasty cheeseburger or fried chicken (or fried anything) sits in my stomach after enjoying its delicious taste.

Yes, a healthier nutritional intake in 2021 was my goal. Heading into 2022 the big question I have to ask myself is WHY didn’t I accomplish my desire to improve my relationship with food? The easy answer is because I was stress-eating, I have bad habits I consciously chose not to kick, I chose to fill boredom with a piece of coffee cake or bagel and cream cheese from that amazing place on 3040 and 2499, thank you AnnMarie (you’re the BEST)!

Yes, there were days when I did make healthier choices, and there were days when I did drink more water. However, there were more days and moments when I knew the unhealthy choices I was making and made them anyway.

To move forward and do even better this year will mean two things: to forgive myself for not hitting the big goal of overall healthier choices during last year, and observing and embracing where I absolutely took small steps towards it.

Sometimes making changes in your life is starts with observing yourself for a while and thinking through why you want to make the changes. Though you can get stuck in observation… Belly rolls aside, our bodies are the vehicle through which we experience physical life and the older I get the more want to create a life about positive movement rather than negative. To me it’s part of growing old with grace!

I’m inviting you to observe and forgive in your life where it’s needed. May the beginning of 2022 be the catalyst you need to create the change in your life you wish to see!