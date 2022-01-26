Meet the Primary Candidates: State House District 65

In March, local voters will go to the polls to select their party’s nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.com.

Among other races on the ballot will be the State House District 65 seat, which now covers a long, thin stretch of southern Denton County, from the southwest corner to the southeast corner, after recent redistricting. Click here to see which U.S. Congress, State House, State Senate and Board of Education districts you’re in now.

Democrat Michelle Beckley currently holds the District 65 seat, but she is running for lieutenant governor instead of reelection. District 65 drew three Republican candidates: Robert Cookesey, Peyton Inge and Kronda Thimesch. The winner will face the lone Democrat running for the seat, Brittney Verdell, in the November election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

State Rep. District 65 (REPUBLICAN)

Robert Cooksey

Age: 49

City/Town of Residence: Lewisville

Current Occupation: Retired Military

Education: Stephen F. Austin State University – BBA

Southern Methodist University – MBA

Public service: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I decided to run for office after observing the current political fiasco that is taking place in Washington DC today. I care deeply for this country and would like my daughter to grow up enjoying the same freedoms I enjoyed and served to protect. I feel we will completely lose this country if people of integrity don’t step up and begin running for office. This is my first time running for office and while I may be inexperienced in the political process, I have no ties to any organizations or people who can demand a favor for campaign donations received. I bring integrity and a true desire to try to reduce government at all levels and make sure it actually serves the citizens of Texas the way it should.

Endorsements: N/A

Peyton Inge

Age: 69

City/Town of Residence: Argyle

Current Occupation: Real Estate Broker/Consultant

Education: St Mark’s School of Texas – Dallas

Trinity University San Antonio – Business Degree

Public service: For 40+ years I’ve championed pro-life and pro traditional family values, and judicial adherence to the Constitution; 29 years in Denton County with my wife of 46+ years and our six children. For several years we hosted the America’s Foundation Essay contest in local schools; students wrote about our founding principles, and winners received college scholarships, met the governor of the state of Texas, and were recognized by the President. 2020 Presidential Elector Congressional Distr. 26.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Rules that govern the Texas House are a 125 page quagmire seemingly designed to keep any bill not approved of by the Governor, Lt Governor and/or Speaker, from ever seeing the light of day.

I served as the 2020 Presidential Elector in Austin, and before that as Chairman of the Senate District 12 – 2020 Convention, Chairman of the 2018 SD 12 Platform Committee and in other capacities for decades. Those who have worked with me on the Denton County Executive Committee, know that while I believe in treating all with respect, I am not afraid to openly address uncomfortable issues, nor of standing up when leadership wants things swept under the rug. I am committed to ending the practice of ignoring, or only giving token attention to our Republican Party Legislative Priorities, as well as ending the “poison pills” so often buried deep in critical bills.

Endorsements: Kelly Schakelford, founder and chief litigator for First Liberty which has been defending constitutional rights before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of individuals, businesses, and members of our military nationwide –

Jill Glover and David Wiley, our Senate District 12 State Republican Executive Committee man & woman – Lt. Col. Allen West, former Texas State Republican Party Chairman, and currently candidate for Texas Governor and a growing list of true, Grass Roots, Constitutional Conservatives.

Website: http://www.TexansForPeyton.com

Facebook page: Peyton Inge for House District 65

Kronda Thimesch

Age: 54

City/Town of Residence: Lewisville

Current Occupation: Business owner

Education: Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Texas Tech University

Public service: I serve on Denton County Child Protective Services Board and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Board. Charitable, civic and education groups (often with leadership roles), including: LISD Education Foundation, Flower Mound Rotary, Metrocrest & Flower Mound Chambers of Commerce, Operation Kindness, Denton County GOP, Metrocrest Services, Communities in Schools North Texas, Highland Village Business Association. I served 5 years on the LISD School Board.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I was motivated by what I felt was a lack of representation for HD-65 in Austin. The previous state rep was an extremist with no community involvement, and I didn’t feel she cared to be a true voice for the people of Denton County. Leadership means being willing to have difficult conversations if it’s necessary for the good of the community; representation means listening to everyone, not just those who already agree with you. Through my 30+ years as a business owner and volunteer in this community, I have established a reputation for integrity, collaboration, and mutual respect. I am proud of the dozens of local and regional community leaders who have endorsed my campaign after experiencing our positive and respectful working relationship during my time as a volunteer, business owner and school board trustee.

Endorsements: Americans for Prosperity – Texas, TREPAC (Texas REALTORS®), NFIB – National Federation of Independent Business, Texans for Lawsuit Reform, Dallas Police Association, TX State Association of Fire Fighters, Lewisville Fire Fighters Association, Rated “AQ” by NRA (Highest Possible Rating for Candidates), Texas Alliance for Life, Rep. Jared Patterson (Texas House District 106), Ron (Fmr. State Representative) & Lisa Simmons, Andy (Denton County Judge) & Ginger Eads, Dianne Edmondson, Denton County Commissioner, Ron Marchant, Denton County Commissioner, Bobbie Mitchell (Denton County Commissioner) & Fred Mitchell, Ryan Williams, Denton County Commissioner, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Denton County Clerk Julie Luke, Denton County Constable Johnny Hammonds, Precinct 1, Denton County Constable Dan Rochelle, Precinct 3, Denton County Constable Danny Fletcher, Precinct 4, Denton County Constable Doug Boydston, Precinct 5, Denton County Constable Richard Bachus, Precinct 6, Kevin (Carrollton Mayor) Falconer, Steve (Carrollton City Council) Babick, Von Beougher, Double Oak Mayor, Mike (Fmr. Double Oak Mayor) & Treva Donnelly, Charlotte Wilcox, Highland Village Mayor, Barbara Fleming (Highland Village City Council), Dan Jaworski (Highland Village City Council), Dianne Costa (Fmr. Highland Village Mayor), James Clark, Justin Mayor Pro Tem, TJ Gilmore, Lewisville Mayor, Russ Kerbow, Former Police Chief, City of Lewisville, David Retting, Northlake Mayor

Website: krondafortexas.com

Facebook page: Kronda Thimesch for Texas House