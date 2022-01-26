Pastor’s Place: Have a Great Day!

The New Year has begun! Here’s 2022! Who’s excited to see how this will go?

I remember my dad telling me to “Keep the Faith,” anytime we would say goodbye. It was a statement of encouragement as I was going through the maturing of years.

My dad has passed on now, but I send off my maturing daughters with my own words of encouragement now too. I tell them, “Have a great day. If it’s not great, make it great.” I want them to know that they can make a difference in their lives.

We do not have to live being blown around by the winds of our culture or life’s challenges. God has given us the internal strength and wisdom to determine how we will do life in a dynamic and mature way.

I appreciate the words of Paul in 1 Corinthians 16:13-14 (NRSV): “Keep alert, stand firm in your faith, be courageous, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.”

In our day and time, this encouragement is spot on.

Keep alert! As we live in an age of trouble that seems to be lurking around every corner and face challenges galore to our various lifestyles.

Keep the faith! Faith in God is essential as you move through your challenges to success. Know from where your help comes.

Be Courageous, be strong! You can do it! It is in Christ that you will find the strength to make a difference.

Finally, get beyond yourself, and make sure you are motivated out of love for others.

Remember, you do not live in this world as an island. Others can help this day be great as you love them. So have a great day, and if it is not, then you have the power to make it great!