Meet the Primary Candidates: Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

In March, local voters will go to the polls to select their party’s nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.com.

On the ballot this year will be the Precinct 4 seat on the Denton County Commissioners Court. Precinct 4 covers much of southwest Denton County. Dianne Edmondson won the seat in 2018 and is seeking reelection again this year. She is challenged by Michael Armstrong of Lantana in the Republican primary. No Democrats filed to run for the seat, so the winner of this primary will win the November election.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 (REPUBLICAN)

Michael Armstrong

Age: 47

City/Town of Residence: Lantana

Current Occupation: Field Development for Corporate Chaplains of America

Education: Texas A&M

Class of ’96

Bachelor of Arts

Public service: For the past 20 years, I have served as worship leader at many area churches (Denton Bible Church, RockPointe, The Well, etc…) and have been involved in varies local and world-wide ministries…but, I have never served in government.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am running because I believe some things (maybe you believe them, too?)

First, I believe our government is mostly corrupt…from the White House down to our school boards. Second, I believe that our elections are not secure. And, thirdly (because of those first two things) I believe we are on the verge of losing our country.

But, I also believe that we can redeem our government if we start electing the right kind of people…in every election possible and for every position possible.

And, if the last few years have taught us anything, it is this : it is VERY important who our local leaders are. We need leaders who serve us…not dictate to us. Leaders who inspire us…not mandate that we obey.

What if our elected leaders lead with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control? I think our country could use a little of that right now.

Endorsements: N/A

Website: armstrong4commissioner4.com

Facebook page: Michael Armstrong for Denton County Commissioner

Dianne Edmondson (i)

Age: 80

City/Town of Residence: Denton

Current Occupation: Precinct 4 commissioner

Education: Attended Oklahoma State university

Completed more than 30 hours of continuing education for County Commissioners

Public service: Longest serving Chair of the Denton County Republican Party (14 years)

Former Denton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and founding chair of the Government Relations Committee

Served on several non-profit boards through the years.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I bring a proven conservative record as the sitting commissioner, not just empty words to try and get votes. Among the things that I have accomplished for the taxpayers are the Senior Tax cap and the Homestead Exemption which can never be taken away or decreased.

I do enjoy helping people solve their problems, and if I am unable to do so, I know to whom i should refer them. Through my e-newsletter, I keep my constituents informed on road projects and other issues of importance to Pct. 4, reflecting my belief in government transparency. I try always to respond to emails and/or phone calls and I really listen to my constituents. I enjoy partnering with my many municipalities as we work together on projects beneficial to our shared residents. I will remain accountable to the voters in Pct. 4.

Endorsements: Several Mayors in my precinct, including Bartonville Mayor Bill Scherer, Northlake Mayor David Reddig, Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher and former Mayor Mike Donnelley. Several county elected officials including County Judge Andy Eads, Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, and Sheriff Tracy Murphree.

Dozens of my constituents including Gerard and Diane Hudspeth, and my husband Bob!

Website: www.Dianne4Commissioner4.com

Facebook page: Re-elect Dianne Edmondson