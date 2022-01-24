Argyle collecting donations for victims of trailer fire

The town of Argyle is collecting donated gift cards for the families affected by Sunday’s trailer fire.

Just before noon Sunday, Denton County ESD No. 1 and Flower Mound Fire Department firefighters were called to the structure fire in the 4000 block of Cactus Drive in Argyle, just outside of Canyon Falls. They found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames and the fire quickly spreading to a neighboring manufactured home. Firefighters were able to save the second structure. Two homeowners and a pet got out safely.

ESD Chief Mac Hohenberger said Monday that the cause of the fire is undetermined and that’s not likely to change.

On Monday afternoon, the town posted on social media that it will collect donated gift cards for the families affected by the fire “during this time of need.” Gift cards can be dropped off 24/7 at the Argyle Police Station or during business hours at Argyle Town Hall. Contact Argyle Town Council Member Sherri Myers, [email protected], for more information.