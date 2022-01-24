Flower Mound narrows down potential tennis center to two locations

The town of Flower Mound is seeking public input for its tennis center feasibility study after narrowing down to two potential locations.

The town’s Parks and Recreation Department is still developing a feasibility study for the potential construction and operation of a tennis center in Flower Mound, an oft-requested amenity by many residents. At a recent Parks Board meeting, possible locations for a tennis facility were narrowed down to two viable options, according to a town news release.

Both options include 16 lighted tennis courts, 12 lighted pickle ball courts, a clubhouse, a playground, a looped trail and more.

The first option places the facility at Dunham Ranch, 10300 Dunham Road, and provides 7.5 acres of future expansion area and a proposed pond. The Dunham Ranch location was given an overall rating of 7.1 out of 10 based on multiple key factors, and scored well on categories including adequate space for desired courts and amenities, topography, adequate space for future expansion, existing and planned neighboring properties and more.

The second option places the facility at Trotter Park, 4551 Cross Timbers Road, and includes the possibility of future trail expansion. The Trotter Park location was given an overall rating of 8.6 out of 10 based on multiple key factors, and scored well on categories including adequate space for desired courts and amenities, topography, road access, proximity to the population center, alternate planning interests and more.

The town is requesting residents’ feedback on the two concepts until Sunday, Jan. 30. Click here for more information. Send your comments to [email protected]