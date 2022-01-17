Local election filing period begins Wednesday

The filing period for local elections will begin Wednesday.

Many candidates have already announced their intention to run, and while the official filing period doesn’t begin until Wednesday, some local entities are already reporting some applications they’ve received. Applications can be submitted through Feb. 18. Early voting will begin April 25, and Election Day will be on May 7.

The following local seats will be on the ballot:

Argyle: Places 1, 3 and 5

Bartonville: Mayor, Places 2 and 4

Copper Canyon: Places 1, 3 and 5

Double Oak: Three council seats currently occupied by Anita Nelson, Joe Dent and Billie Garrett

Flower Mound: Places 1 and 3

Highland Village: Places 1 (mayor), 2, 4 and 6

Northlake: Places 1, 2 and 3

Argyle ISD: Places 6 and 7

Denton ISD: Places 3, 4 and 5

Lewisville ISD: Places 3, 4 and 5

Northwest ISD: Places 3 and 4

Click on the links above for more information about each local election, including forms for candidates. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.