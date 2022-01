Last month, the Denton ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 school year calendar.

The school year will begin Aug. 11, 2022 and end May 26, 2023, according to a news release from the district. Thanksgiving Break will be Nov. 21-25, Winter Break will be Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, and Spring Break will be March 13-17.

