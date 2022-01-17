Girl Scout cookie season in full-swing with new flavor

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season on Friday with a new flavor available alongside the classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

The new Adventurefuls are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt, according to a news release from the organization.

Girl Scouts are also selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. And beginning Feb. 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

“We are proud to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs through the Girl Scout Cookie program,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “Each purchase of a box of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies is reinvested in programming that will teach local girls valuable skills and introduce them to new experiences.”

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season: