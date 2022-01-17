LISD schools may implement stricter COVID-19 protocols

Lewisville ISD is moving its elementary and middle schools to a different level of COVID-19 protocols, which is expected to cause several changes involving visitors and social distancing as the Omicron variant surge continues.

The COVID-19 case spike has forced schools and districts across the state — including Northwest and Argyle ISDs — to close down for at least one full school day around the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Those districts said they had so many teachers and staff out because of a positive COVID-19 test or exposure that they didn’t have enough staff to run normal school days.

On Sunday, Interim LISD Superintendent Gary Patterson sent a letter to families acknowledging that LISD staff members are also feelings the effects of the virus.

“As you can imagine, it becomes very difficult to operate schools when you don’t have enough staff members to cover all the needs,” Patterson said in the letter. “In LISD, we closed our early childhood center for several days this week and into next week. I share this with you because we must change some of our practices to help stop the spread of COVID among both students and staff.”

At elementary and middle schools, LISD is now moving to modified Tier 3 safety protocols, allowing schools to implement many of the strategies on the district’s Tier 3 list. Patterson said he expects most campuses to limit visitors, require social distancing and limit group work, and some will likely modify school arrival and dismissal procedures. Each school will communicate with their families to keep them informed of the changes they make.

Patterson also “strongly” encouraged families to have their kids wear masks to school.

“I am aware there are many opinions on this issue, and we are not putting a mask mandate in place,” he added. “But for those who are willing, please take that step for us.”