Lewisville ISD launches self-reporting system for COVID exposure, illness

Lewisville ISD this week launched an online self-reporting system for families to report students who have been exposed to COVID-19 or test positive.

The new online form will “ease the load of the call center,” according to a district news release. To complete the form, families will be required to proved student-specific information, including student ID, home room teacher for elementary grades, extra-curricular activities, dates of a positive test or exposure, and more. Once the form is completed, a health plan that includes the date the student can return to school will be emailed to the family and the student’s school.

Families can still self-report via phone on school days from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 469-444-3558.