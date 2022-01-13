Lewisville ISD approves 2022-23 calendar

This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 school year calendar.

Last month, the board was presented with two options for the academic calendar, which the public voted on in a survey. Based on the public feedback, the board chose Option A, which had an earlier winter break than Option B. The first day of school will be Aug. 10, 2022, and the last day of the semester will be Dec. 16. The second semester will begin on Jan. 5, 2023, and the last day of school will be May 24.

Click here to see the new calendar.