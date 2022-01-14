Foodie Friday: Primo’s MX Kitchen

The Flower Mound River Walk is at it again, ladies and gents! First Sfereco with its amazing Texas-inspired Italian food menu and now Primo’s MX Kitchen where you can find some true Tex-Mex cuisine!

Just like Sfereco, Primo’s was created by Refined Hospitality Concepts and the care and detail that went into the atmosphere of the restaurant as well as the menu is truly incredible. We love that Primo’s walks that fine line between chic elegance and comfort, making any meal you enjoy with them a wonderful experience.

In the kitchen, they have Executive Chef Craig Shinn running the show. Chef Craig is a former Marine who pursued his love of food after leaving his military career, working at some of the best restaurants in New York in Dallas before becoming Executive Chef of Primo’s. And he has an incredible team in his kitchen and at the bar to support him.

Speaking of food, we love the strong Texas spin Primo’s puts on its Tex-Mex dishes, using ingredients like Texas-style beef chili and brisket. For example, in their Primo Villa Queso they use their housemade guacamole, their fresh pico de gallo, three different cheeses, and then top it with a Texas-style chili beef.

Another Texas-infused dish you’ll love is their Enchiladas Rojas filled with braised beef brisket that they smoke in-house and then topped with a guajillo sauce that one of their chefs created and includes about 16 different ingredients and is perfectly buttery and smooth.

If you’re a fan of seafood, you must try the Sea Bass Veracruz, which Chef Craig says is a very special dish to the Primo’s brand because we all know you don’t often see Sea Bass on the menu at a Tex-Mex restaurant. This buttery fish comes topped with tomato confit, capers, olives, crispy garlic, roasted onions and peppers. Truly, when I cut into this dish it was like a perfect orchestra of flavors and textures.

And when it comes to dessert, Primo’s has traditional Mexican options like flan and tres leches, but our favorite are their churros which come filled with a dulce de leche cream, making the outside perfectly crispy and the inside like a warm, soft pillow.

We all know any Tex-Mex restaurant is not complete without an incredible bar with fabulous drinks to accompany your meal and Primo’s is no exception. They have an abundance of beers, wines, champagne, tequilas, frozen margaritas, and cocktails to choose from. Some of their most delicious and beautiful we are told are the Primo’s Signature Margarita and the Blood Orange Guavarita, so be sure to check those out.

It’s so exciting to finally have a second restaurant at the River Walk and we could not be more glad that it’s Primo’s! If you’re looking for a new restaurant to visit, we definitely suggest heading to the River Walk to give Primo’s a try. Just like with Sfereco, we recommend a reservation especially while they’re still new-ish, just to make sure you can get a table!

*Primo’s MX Kitchen is located at 4120 River Walk Dr. Flower Mound, TX 75028.