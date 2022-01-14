Friday, January 14, 2022
Man arrested in Highland Shores while fleeing disturbance

By Mark Smith
Highland Village police on Thursday arrested a man accused of threatening a woman before trying to flee on foot.

About 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Crestwood Lane in the Highland Shores neighborhood, according to a city spokesperson. Police were told that a 24-year-old man was destroying property and making threats against a woman at the home.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot. Police contained the area and ultimately took him into custody in a wooded area near the city’s trail system. He was booked into jail without further incident.

