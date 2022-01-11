Northlake Notes — January 2022

As we begin a new year, Northlake continues to diligently focus on building, securing and expanding our infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing population.

We are reaching the final stages of testing for our two new elevated water storage tanks and new ground storage tank totaling three million gallons of critical storage. Optimizing the use of water by using storage proactively yields cost savings and critical reliability for our water system. This project was funded before I stepped into office and has been carefully constructed to ensure its optimum use for many years to come serving our community. The storage will come online over the next couple months in time for this years’ spring and summer peak water use.

The next critical intersection in Northlake will be getting an upgrade. TxDOT has evaluated the signal warrants and approved the construction of a traffic light at Cleveland Gibbs and 1171. This intersection is difficult to navigate in poor conditions and has been the location of several serious accidents. We do not have a timeline yet but expect to see the light operational this year.

Our investments in road infrastructure will continue this year with the funded investments for Florance north of Strader, and Faught between Old Justin and Robson Ranch beginning construction. These are important local roads that serve our community and are long overdue to be built to the standards needed for longer term use.

A major sewer line and wastewater management project has been funded to bring sewer service across the northern boundary of Texas Motor Speedway from I-35W to west of FM 156 south of Justin. Dozens of industrial buildings will take shape in that area over the next few years bringing important logistics capacity and revenue to support Northlake’s low tax rate. The earth moving work is immense encompassing hundreds of acres and can be seen from I-35W as the retention ponds are dug out.

We continue to welcome new retailers at Northlake Commons with many more in final buildout. We look forward to celebrating their openings in the next couple months. Exciting food and service options will round out the offerings available there.

Our staff has performed well this year including one significant accomplishment by our Finance Department. This years’ budget presentation won special recognition from the Government Finance Officer’s Association. We are proud of the transparency, efficiency and simplicity that this budget provided. I am thankful every day for the professionalism and skill that each of our staff members employ in their respective areas of service.

As we close out this year, I am humbled by the accomplishments that our town has delivered in spite of the headwinds of all the turmoil around us. This is a silver lining in all the challenges that have presented themselves. I look forward with hope that we will continue to enjoy God’s grace in this New Year as we seek to be good stewards of the place He has appointed us to serve.