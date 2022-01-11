Proznik seeking reelection to Lewisville ISD Board

Lewisville ISD Trustee Jenny Proznik announced Monday that she will file for reelection to Place 5 on the LISD Board.

The filing period begins on Jan. 19, and the election will be held on May 7. Proznik is finishing her second three-year term on the LISD Board of Trustees, and she will have at least one challenger, Chris Bowen, for the Place 5 seat.

In a news release, Proznik’s campaign touted several of LISD’s accomplishments during Proznik’s time on the board, including the implementation of a facility plan for district buildings and a $737 million bond package for modernizing facilities, expanding STEM facilities and establishing a welcome center and outdoor learning center at the LISDOLA. Proznik led the charge on getting students and parents the option of including class rank on their transcripts and has served as a strong advocate for developing LISD’s fine arts programs. She has held a long-term major role on the board’s audit committee and chaired the Superintendent’s evaluation committee, where she partnered with Dr. Kevin Rogers on creating a dynamic tool to both support and evaluate the district’s CEO position with the ultimate goal of always keeping the district efficient and on the cutting edge of public education.

Proznik’s goal, if reelected, is to continue to support principals as instructional leaders because “they are our feet on the ground so it is vital that they have the most timely support and tools available.”

Other priority items for Proznik include addressing the current LISD staffing shortage, which schools across the nation are also facing, and advocating for 100% high school student involvement in extra-curricular activities.

“High school students who are involved and engaged in extra-curriculars perform at a higher level academically and are more likely to receive a diploma,” she said.

Proznik is currently one of 36 Texas school board trustees completing her Master Trustee certification in 2022.

“Serving LISD as a trustee is a role I take very seriously,” she said. “My record shows I am not afraid to ask hard questions and I do my homework before voting on agenda items. After six years of serious engagement in LISD communities I have a strong pulse on where the district needs to go in the future and I am passionate about supporting our next Superintendent to reach the district’s short- and long-term goals.

“I’ve always expressed my passion for wanting to keep LISD strong and maintain its status as a shining light in each of the 13 cities which it serves.”