Cleanup of African American cemetery in Lewisville set for MLK Day

Area residents will gather on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday) to clean up and revitalize one of the historic African American cemeteries in Lewisville.

The cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon at Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, also called Mt. Olive Cemetery, 1450 South Stemmons Freeway. The cemetery has at least 134 graves, but there are probably more that are unmarked or hidden, according to organizers.

“Caretaking of our African American cemeteries is important,” said Jackie Shaw, social justice minister of Lewisville’s Westside Baptist Church. “We must preserve our history by ensuring these individuals are not forgotten. Not only are founding citizens and beloved family members buried here but also community leaders and veterans.”

Volunteers are asked to bring garden tools including gas and electric lawn tools, rakes, chainsaws, 50- to 100-foot extension cords and weed eaters. Two generators will be provided for the electric tools. A tent and portable toilets will be on site.

In the event of rain, the cleanup will be rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 22.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 972-221-5668.