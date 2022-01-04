Justin apartment community acquired in joint venture

Boulder Peak Capital, a Dallas-based boutique investment firm, last month acquired The Village at Reatta Ridge, the largest apartment community in Justin.

The community was built last year and has a mix of large one-, two- and three-bedroom units, many with individual attached garage space, according to a Boulder Peak news release. Boulder Peak Capital will implement “several improvement plans aimed at maximizing the luxury experience for residents.”

“This was a great opportunity for us to grow the portfolio with another Class-A trophy quality asset in an affluent and rapidly expanding submarket of DFW,” said Zack Montana, managing partner at Boulder Peak. “The developer did an outstanding job building the project and we look forward to creating its personality with a fresh exterior look, new signage, and full rebranding.”

The property, located at FM 156 and John Wiley Road, was acquired as part of a joint venture with Argosy Real Estate Partners, according to the news release. Last year, Boulder Peak Capital acquired Highland Village’s largest mixed-use development and renamed it Bowery Park.