Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 30, four people in the 900 block of Edgefield Trail reported that a 70-year-old man struck them with a baseball bat. Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence.

On Nov. 4, a resident in the 200 block of Northwood Drive reported that someone stole her 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, a rental vehicle valued at nearly $29,000.

On Nov. 4, a man in the 1100 block of Steele Lane reported that his wife threatened to kill him. He locked himself in a bedroom and she grabbed a knife and stabbed the door, trying to get inside. She then grabbed a sledgehammer and struck the door, but was unsuccessful in her attempt to enter the room. Police arrested the 43-year-old woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence.

On Nov. 10, a 2021 Honda Civic valued $36,000 was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 3800 block of Long Prairie Road.