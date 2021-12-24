Mitchell: ‘It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving’

By Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

As we begin the hurried rush to prepare for Christmas with gift buying, tree shopping, decorations, family gatherings and holiday events, one message occasionally gets lost in the mix.

“It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.”

That simple statement, courtesy of Mother Theresa, gets to the heart of what Christmas is all about – showing our love to family, friends and those who support us in the many areas of our lives.

We are so fortunate, in times of need, to be surrounded by individuals who take the opportunity to sit and listen, offer a helping hand or tackle tasks on our ever-expanding “to do” lists.

Those people in our lives often do not realize how much they mean to us.

The holidays are a perfect time to do something simple to show them how thankful we are for what they do.

A Christmas card with a special message thanking them for all they do can mean so much more than an expensive name-brand purse or the latest technology must-have available online.

Remember the hand-drawn holiday cards from your children and grandchildren that you would not part with for anything?

Or how about the quilt sewn by your grandmother that has a place of honor in the guest bedroom?

There’s the extra-large bottle of perfume your loved one bought just because it is your favorite; the comfy pair of house slippers your friend picked up because they know your feet hurt after a long day at work.

These thoughtful gifts from those you love are important, not only because of who gave them but also because they took time to choose or create the gift especially for you.

Our small businesses across Denton County can provide those special gifts or the supplies to create your own.

Like the much-loved Christmas special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” we can find that forlorn, last tree in the lot and, with a bit of love, can turn it into something that brings us all together to share in the joy of this season.

“Christmas time is here

Happiness and cheer

Fun for all that children call

Their favorite time of year

“Snowflakes in the air

Carols everywhere

Olden times and ancient rhymes

Of love and dreams to share

“Sleigh bells in the air

Beauty everywhere

Yuletide by the fireside

And joyful memories there

“Christmas time is here

Families drawing near

Oh, that we could always see

Such spirit through the year.

Merry Christmas to all of you and may your holidays be blessed.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.