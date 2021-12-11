Guyer advances to state championship rematch

The Guyer Wildcats punched their ticket to the 6A Division II state championship game following a 59-14 route of Tomball in the state semifinals on Saturday evening.

The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 5-yard run from Byron Phillips.

A little over two minutes later, Guyer scored again when Jackson Arnold hit Grayson O’Bara on a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Wildcats.

With less than 30 seconds to play in the first quarter, Jackson Foster scored on an 18-yard scamper to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Jaxon Pirtle kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 24-0 Guyer, and nine seconds later, the defense came up big, when Jaden Powell returned a fumble recovery 25 yards to make it 31-0 Wildcats.

With 5:24 to play in the second, Arnold connected with Sutton Lee on a 24-yard pass to give Guyer a 38-0 lead and then special teams came got in on the act when Peyton Bowden scored on a 78-yard punt return to make it 45-0 Guyer headed into the break.

These cats from @GHS_Wildcats are taking care of business tonight in Waco. pic.twitter.com/yeziiWOYS4 — Denton ISD (@dentonisd) December 12, 2021

Tomball finally got on the board early in the third quarter, but Guyer answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Dylan Rivero giving the Wildcats a 52-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Guyer extended its lead early in the fourth when Isaiah Roque broke a 39-yard run for a touchdown.

Guyer (14-1, 5-1) will play Austin Westlake (15-0) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Wildcats fell to Westlake in the 2019 state title game.

A freezing Gatorade bath never felt so good! The #southside is going back to the Championship! Congrats to the @GHS_Wildcats. We look forward to taking on the @westlakechaps next Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OXK9ZN4Qjx — Denton ISD (@dentonisd) December 12, 2021