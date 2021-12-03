Weir: Highland Village councilman running for mayor

It’s that time of year again when local, state, and national elections are just months away. There are several people running for elective office for the first time, and several others running for reelection. In Highland Village, Place 7 Councilman Daniel Jaworski, who is not up for reelection to his seat, came over for an interview to discuss some of the most significant issues facing residents in his city, and to announce his candidacy for Mayor. Councilman Jaworski sent the following short bio:

“Daniel Jaworski was elected to the Highland Village City Council in May of 2017. Prior to being elected, he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2014 to 2017. Prior to serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Mr. Jaworski served one year on the Zoning Board of Adjustment as well as serving as the Vice Chair of the Council-appointed Fire Department Service Level Task Force in 2015 and 2016.

“Mr. Jaworski was raised in Highland Village during the 1970s and 1980s, graduating from Marcus High School in the school’s 2ndgraduating class in 1989. He left home to serve in the United States Navy as a Spanish linguist and intelligence collection analyst from 1993 to 2000, moving back to Highland Village with his family in 2013. He is the first person raised in Highland Village to be elected to the City Council.

“Mr. Jaworski earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Management with an emphasis on strategic leadership and works for Gainwell Technologies as the manager of vulnerability and patch management. He also coaches a Highland Village Select Girls Softball team, the 10 and 11 year olds’ Highland Village Lady Storm.

“Mr. Jaworski and his wife, Gretchen have been married for over 16 years and have three children – two boys and one girl. Their oldest son serves in the United States Navy in Virginia Beach. Their younger son is a sophomore football player at Marcus High School and their daughter is a 5th grader at Highland Village Elementary School. Mr. Jaworski and his wife also manage a non-profit organization- The Marauder 17 Foundation, which provides scholarships to deserving senior football players at Marcus High School each year. Dan and his family have been members of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Argyle but also attend St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Flower Mound.”