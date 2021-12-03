Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 23 arrests from September 22 through October 21, answered 390 calls for service, took 45 reports and worked 23 accidents.

September 24 – An Officer was dispatched to the 1000 blk of Daylily Drive regarding a Theft. The complainant had ordered tickets for a football game online, but never received the tickets. The complainant tried contacting the person the tickets were purchased from, but the seller would not return any calls.

September 29 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an Assault – Family Violence. After investigating the incident, officers arrested a 21-year-old male was taken into custody.

September 30 – Officers performed a traffic stop in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley on a motorcycle for traffic violations. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the motorcycle was stolen out of Dallas. The operator of the motorcycle was taken into custody and the owner notified.

October 1 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Chadwick Parkway regarding an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A male subject had threatened family members with a knife. After investigating the incident, a 22-year-old male was taken into custody.

October 2 – Officers were dispatched to the 18000 blk of I-35W regarding a person passed out at business. Upon contact, officers discovered a female passed out in a vehicle. While investigating, officers called for a K9 from a neighboring agency. A substance believed to be heroin was discovered and tested. The 52-year-old female was taken into custody.

October 3 – Officers were dispatched to the 1200 blk of FM 407 for a Welfare Concern. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle that ran into a fence. The officers contacted a male on scene. Upon further investigation, officers determined the subject was intoxicated and in possession of a narcotic. The 46-year-old male was taken into custody.

October 12 – Officers responded to the 1200 blk of 5th Street regarding an Assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an assault had taken place and a subject had locked himself inside the residence. Officers made entry into the residence and took a 35-year-old male into custody.