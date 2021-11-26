Stroup: It’s always Christmas time

‘Twas a month before Christmas and just as before

It seemed way too soon to hang holiday décor.

I’d barely boxed up ornaments from last year’s tree.

Well maybe not really, but that’s how it felt to me.

How could twelve months have passed by so quick

For the annual visit from good old St. Nick?

The older I get the faster time flies

And the longer it takes me to bake cakes and make pies.

The season is here and shopping’s a must

But finding the right gifts is often a bust.

Santa is some help fulfilling this task

And trying his best while donning a mask.

Amazon will be helping both the old dude and me.

There’s a shortage of items in stores so it seems.

With this worry of vacancies plaguing store shelves

The slack to fill stockings will fall on the elves.

They’ve been terribly busy o’er the past months and weeks

While assisting in counting ballots to verify leaks.

That’s why they’re called helpers ~ they’ll attempt any chore

Matters not to them if and who you voted for.

And this whole COVID matter has gone on too long

Begging the question, are boosters right or are they wrong?

The one thing that grieves me, and may cause sorrow and woes

Is what if Rudolph’s N95 will dull his nose glow?!

Has ever there been a Christmas that’s past

When the reindeer that leads is wearing a mask?

There’s a lesson to be learned from the trials of this year…

You can take comfort in holding family and friends to you dear.

And next year will no doubt far surpass this

So leave up the stockings and start a new list.

Christmas will be here in the blink of an eye

And there I’ll be again thinking “My how time flies!”