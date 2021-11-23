Construction to begin on Cross Timbers Road medians

Construction on a six-month median project on a section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound will begin next week.

On Monday, Texas Department of Transportation contractors will begin working on the medians along FM 1171/Cross Timbers Road, between Long Prairie Road and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Crews will be updating the landscaped medians by adding native plant materials, trees, mulch and rock to eliminate the grass. The majority of the project is funded by a grant that Keep Flower Mound Beautiful received from the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards program.

The project is expected to take five to six months, and there will be lane closures as needed.