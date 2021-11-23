Flower Mound approves new subdivision on LISD land

After tabling the proposed subdivision last month, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a Toll Brothers site plan for a new subdivision on FM 2499 in south Flower Mound on property that Lewisville ISD is trying to sell.

This is one of two LISD properties in Flower Mound that the district bought in case it needed to build more schools, but now that the land is no longer needed, the district is selling. Residential developers want to turn both tracts into subdivisions, and they need approval from Flower Mound Town Council.

The 76-acre Spinks Road property was zoned for agricultural district and the request originally was for single family district-15, low-density zoning for 132 lots with estimated home values over $1 million. During a council meeting last month, most council members felt the high-end, low-density development would be a welcome addition. Councilman Ben Bumgarner wanted a meeting with the developer before approving it, so the council tabled the item.

The item came back to council last week, with the only major change being the addition of a two-acre park and the lots being reduced from 132 to 127. All council members except Sandeep Sharma voted in favor of the Master Plan amendment, and all but Sharma and Adam Schiestel voted in favor of the rezoning amendment, passing both requests.