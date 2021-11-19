Travel with Terri: Christmastime in Branson

In beautiful Branson, Missouri, experience world-famous live entertainment, thrilling attractions, outdoor beauty, delicious food and genuine Ozark hospitality that will make you feel right at home. Here, Christmas is honored with a little holiday magic.

For years we have been going to Branson during the holidays making lasting memories with family and friends. The Branson community is really refreshing…as it embodies American values like patriotism, faith, courage and generosity that is truly genuine and heartfelt. We think there’s no place more wholesome and festive at Christmastime!

Let me share my ‘Top Picks’ with you about my favorite places in Branson to have a true ‘Ozark Mountain Christmas Experience.’

Branson is known for world-class live shows, especially at Christmastime. From country music to Broadway-style productions, Branson’s lineup of live performances offers a wide variety of holiday entertainment. There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than seeing one of the many Branson Christmas shows!

My ‘Top Pick’ for Best Christmas Show – “JESUS” at the Sight & Sound Theatre!

This is where they produce Bible Stories live on stage and is the most famous Christian theater in the world. In this year’s show you’ll witness the magic and inspiration behind every miracle and aspect of Jesus’ life. It comes to life with special effects, live animals, and an original script and music score. This show is jam-packed with extreme talent. Over 2,000 guests can sit in this impressive theater. It also has an astonishing 300-foot stage that surrounds the audience from three sides, giving an immersive and spectacular view. JESUS is an action-packed musical stage adventure for the whole family! Don’t miss out on seeing one of the most amazing theatrical performances on earth!

My ‘Top Pick’ for Best Entertainment – An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City!

One of America’s most family-friendly Christmas festivals, An Old Time Christmas is filled with favorite Christmas traditions. Celebrate the season with the theme park’s 6.5 million lights. There is also an 8-story, state-of-the-art Christmas tree reaching 80 feet into the night sky, with an impressive combination of high-resolution lights, music and imagery and 1,000 other Christmas trees throughout the park.

There are also a great variety of Christmas productions all around Silver Dollar City! Don’t miss Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade as the Red-Nosed Reindeer leads an evening parade of musical, lighted floats that winds through the streets of the park. These breathtaking floats are illuminated by 200,000 LED lights.

Silver Dollar City is an internationally awarded 1880s-style theme park that features over 40 thrilling rides, live shows, 100 resident craftsmen demonstrating America’s heritage crafts, 18 restaurants and 60 unique shops – all sitting atop one of Missouri’s deepest caves!

My “Top Pick” for Best Restaurant – Osage at Top of the Rock!

For an outstanding meal and an epic view of the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake, head to Top of the Rock at Big Cedar Lodge. Here at Osage Restaurant we have had countless special occasion meals. This is one of our all time favorite restaurants in the world, not only because of excellent food, wine and service, but also because of the entire fine-dining experience. The ambiance, architecture, natural beauty and iconic views are simply magnificent. The restaurant’s lower level houses the Buffalo Bar, with patio seating and equally stunning views. Just steps from the bar is, the All-American Wine Cellar, a premier spot for sipping wine, whiskeys, cognacs and enjoying cigars.

Get your camera ready to take lots of pictures inside Osage and outside of the restaurant. Check out the infinity pool where the dramatic Native American sculpture “End of the Trail” sits; the scenic stone Chapel of the Ozarks; and the lush green golf course. While the par-3 course designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus is perhaps Top of the Rock’s signature attraction, in my opinion, Osage steals the show!

My “Top Pick” for Best Christmas Display – Gingerbread Village at Chateau on the Lake Resort!

Sweeten your holiday with tasty treats all season long. You’ll have more than just visions of sugarplums dancing in your head after visiting the Chateau on the Lake Resort. Here they display an incredible gingerbread village, which is made on-site by the Chateau’s chef and culinary team. The village stands more than three feet tall featuring multiple buildings. To give you an idea of just how massive this village is, ingredients include: 330 pounds of powdered sugar; 120 pounds of egg whites; and 600 pounds of cookies, pretzels, and candy! This is a sweet tooth’s dream.

My “Top Pick” for Best Christmas Trees – America’s Christmas Tree City Tour!

Recognized as America’s Christmas Tree City, Branson adds its holiday magic with thousands of decorated trees on display. Christmas trees decorated with unique materials, traditional elements, themes, colors and lights are set up at locations all over the city. Branson is home to several drive-thru Christmas displays that allow you to enjoy Christmas trees and see a bazillion Christmas lights without leaving the comfort of your vehicle.

Drive through Branson’s “Lights of Joy” featuring hundreds of animated larger than life displays set in various themes. See a live nativity petting zoo at ‘Promised Land Zoo’s, Let There Be Lights’ which showcases a 2-mile LED display. Here you can grab some hot chocolate and popcorn at Santa’s Safari and visit with Santa’s real reindeer team! And finally, drive through the winding trails at the historic Shepherd of the Hills Homestead to see the ‘Trail of Lights’ a glowing tradition for over 30 years featuring a two-and-a-half mile trail filled with twinkling Christmas lights.

Christmas is a time when those precious moments with your friends and family become memories of a lifetime. With its pristine natural beauty, world-class entertainment, thrilling activities and endless charm – Christmastime in Branson will leave you feeling merry and bright and full of the ‘Spirit of Christmas!’

