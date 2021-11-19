Bartonville Town Update — November 2021

As we continue to enjoy the cooler Texas weather and we begin to feel the holiday season approaching, it is once again time for Bartonville’s Blue Santa program! This program is an opportunity for Bartonville residents to help provide a happy holiday to those in need in our community.

If you’d like to participate, make plans to stop by Town Hall during posted business hours on or after November 17th. Ornaments will be available indicating items a specific child may want or need. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted for distribution. All purchased items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Wednesday, December 8th.

If you have any questions, please call (817) 693-5280. We appreciate your generosity in supporting our community members in need.

Speaking of generosity, let us again thank the Lantana Community Church for hosting the Town’s National Night Out event last month. We enjoyed this annual opportunity to connect with neighbors and strengthen relationships with the Bartonville Police Department. With great weather and a fantastic turnout, this year’s Night Out was a huge success!

A special thank you to Jeanna Sutton and her Leadership Students from Argyle who volunteer each month to pick up trash and debris off of portions of East Jeter and McMakin Roads. Our community is grateful for the hard work you put in to help keep Bartonville beautiful.

In the coming months, you may begin to see construction for both residential and commercial development along the FM 407 corridor. As we welcome in new neighbors to our community, I want to assure you that we are working hard to protect and maintain the Town’s rural atmosphere that makes this such a great place to live.

As the days get shorter and our foliage reflects fall colors, remember that Daylight Savings Time ends on November 7th (fall back one hour). I always like to remind people that this is a good time to check your chimneys and test your smoke detectors.

Last, a friendly reminder that Town Hall will be closed Thursday, November 11th in observation of Veterans Day as well as Thursday, November 25th and Friday, November 26th for Thanksgiving. Thank you to the men and women who have selflessly served or are serving our great country, and I wish everyone a healthy, happy, and safe Thanksgiving.

If you are traveling during this holiday season, please complete a Close Patrol request form at www.townofbartonville.com/vacation so that officers can ensure your home’s safety while you are out of town.