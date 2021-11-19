LantanaLinks — November 2021

Lantana’s newest amenity is staying busy these days.

The 4,800 square-foot Lantana Community Event Center, at the north end of Lantana Trail, opened in March 2020 but was quickly shut down by the pandemic.

As things began opening back up this year, the facility has seen a lot of activity. Aside from a large, flexible space for HOA events, residents have the opportunity to reserve the building for a fee.

“Every single indoor lifestyle event is hosted at the event center and we also have the reservation program,” said Ashtin Slovak, Lantana‘s lifestyle director. “Everything from birthday parties, weddings, engagement parties, baby showers and graduation parties have all happened there since May.”

The center can accommodate up to 225 people for a seated event. It features a large activity room that can be divided into two event spaces, and a catering kitchen.

Outside, there are patios, two lawn areas with benches, a bocce ball court, Japanese garden and a monarch butterfly waystation. A splash pad will be added in the future.

“It’s a great space for events,” said Slovak. “We’ve been stuck in that tiny little group fitness room (in the North Amenity Center) for many years and had to limit the events but now we have the opportunity to host big events like murder mystery dinners.”

Slovak said only residents can reserve the facility and the word is getting out.

“We’ve had, to date, 23 private events and about 10 booked for the rest of the year,” said Slovak.

The facility is completely paid for, so rental fees help cover the maintenance and upkeep of the facility.

A wide variety of events are held at the center. Classes for adults aged 50 and older are offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT. The center also serves as a polling place on election days.

“We’ve also hosted several blood drives there with the Lantana Ladies League and another one is scheduled for January,” said Slovak.

She said that the center has opened the door for new types of events. A three-course senior supper is planned, as well as a “homeschool hangout” event where parents and their children can get to know each other.

“I have a lot of really exciting events lined up for 2022,” said Slovak. “We are going to be able to do events like a second chance prom and a sock hop. It’s really opening up the ability for us to do indoor events with a larger group where we are not limited as much as we used to and be a benefit to our lifestyle program.

“It’s really going to give us the opportunity to try all sorts of things in the community for everyone.”

To make a reservation, see upcoming events or learn more about the center, visit lantana.nabrnetwork.com or call 940-728-1660.

Briefly…

A $62,000 project to repaint sign poles and light poles as well as replace worn out and faded street signs throughout the community was recently completed by the Lantana water districts.

Construction should begin soon on a 11,200-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building in Lantana Town Center Phase II next to Casa Mia Restaurant. A martial arts center, bank, pet wash and postal store are possible tenants.

The Lantana water districts are exploring better ways to communicate with residents during emergencies in the wake of a water main break on Labor Day weekend that resulted in a boil water advisory.

Plans are underway to potentially extend the Lantana Hike and Bike Trail along the sewer line easement up toward Guyer High School and eventually connect it to Highland Village’s trail system.

Home for the Holidays

The Lantana Ladies League is hosting its Annual Quarter Auction on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Lantana Community Event Center to benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Denton County that works to provide trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and to promote community awareness about child abuse issues.

How does the quarter auction work? Attendees purchase paddles–one paddle for $10 or three for $20. Bidders use the paddles to bid with quarters on great auction items. Local businesses donate auction items and winners take home items that night. To prepare for the holiday season, attendees may also shop for a wide variety of merchandise from local vendors. The event is open to league members and guests to enjoy charcuterie and holiday-themed cocktails as they browse the vendor tables.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this highly attended event! Members and guests can RSVP at lantanaladiesleague.com

For more information about sponsorships, vendor spaces or to donate an item or service, please email [email protected].

For more information about the Lantana Ladies League, visit lantanaladiesleague.com or the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell