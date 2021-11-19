Local organization serves veterans with Ultimate Gift project

Young Men’s Service League’s Argyle chapter spent part of their weekend cleaning and transforming the VFW Post 5074, a veterans organization in Roanoke.

YMSL is an organization where mothers and sons volunteer together for community projects, and for this year’s Ultimate Gift, they chose to support U.S. Military veterans.

In addition to landscaping and transforming the yard at VFW Post 5074, YMSL Argyle also cut stars from retired flags to give to veterans, and they interviewed veterans about their Military experience and gave video of the interviews to veterans’ families.