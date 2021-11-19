Foodie Friday: Snow & Waves Cafe

This week, the Foodie Friday team checked out a new, unique treat shop and eatery in Highland Village.

Andre Khrul, who owns Snow & Waves Cafe with his brother David, said his family moved here earlier this year from Oregon, and they couldn’t find some of their favorite treats in the area, so they decided to make and sell them themselves.

“We’ve visited Hawaii many times, and their shave ice is unbeatable,” Khrul said. “We couldn’t find anything near here that is anything close to the way they present it, how soft the ice is, everything.”

Khrul said his daughter is also a big fan of açaí bowls–like an oversized smoothie that you eat with a spoon- which are common on the west coast but not as easy to find in Texas, and his entrepreneurial instincts kicked in. Khrul runs carpet cleaning businesses her and in Oregon, but he found the time and location to open a new shaved ice and açaí bowl shop.

Hawaiian shave ice is made by shaving a block of ice and flavoring it with syrup and other sweet toppings, similar to snow cones but softer. Açaí bowls are made from frozen and mashed açaí — a superfood berry — and topped with granola and fruit. The shop also has pitaya bowls, similar to the açaí bowls but made with pitaya, also known as dragon fruit, puree.

Snow & Waves Cafe is located at 2930 Justin Road.