Grande Communications — internet, TV and phone service provider in Lantana — announced Monday that it is offering limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions for new internet customers.

Texans in Grande serviceable areas can get Gig Internet (speeds up to 940 mbps) for $54.99 with free installation and a $200 Visa gift card. The gift card offer ends Dec. 10, and the entire offer is only valid for new customers ordering online.

For more information, click here.