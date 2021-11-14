Highland Village gymnast vaults forward with Baylor scholarship

Meredith Wells has competed in gymnastics since the age of three, and this past year her devotion paid off.

Wells, 17, signed to compete for Baylor University’s 6-time national champion Acrobatics and Tumbling team on a partial athletics and partial academic scholarship, and the Founder’s Classical Academy senior said it is a dream come true.

“It is so very exciting to be able to receive a scholarship for something that I love to do,” Wells said. “Throughout my whole life, I have worked so hard to get to where I am now, and I could not be more proud of myself for overcoming the obstacles that have been thrown my way. I am so very thankful and owe a lot to my family and friends who support and guide me through everything. I am so excited that I get the opportunity to represent my family, FCA, my gym, and my soon-to-be new school, Baylor.”

The Highland Village teen said she chose Baylor because of how at home she feels during her visits to the university.

“That was the environment that I wanted to be a part of,” Wells said. “As a school, as soon as I step on campus, I feel like I am part of one huge family. To me, Baylor is the whole package, with incredible academics, athletics, and a great environment which will help me grow as an individual and athlete.”

Wells, who is also on the A honor roll, has perfect attendance, is captain of Varsity Cheer, a member of Lynx Science Honors Club, and a member of National Honor Society, said she likes to take advantage of every opportunity she can in school.

“I love being busy,” Wells said. “I like to try many different things because I believe that it is very valuable to be skilled in different things.”

Wells’ former coach, Amy Yates, said Wells’ skill in athletic competition cannot be denied.

“Meredith is a very gifted young lady,” Yates said. “I had the opportunity to coach her in volleyball as a middle schooler, as well as a basketball player in high school. She has what it takes to excel at any sport she participates in and does so with ease. She makes everyone around her better. She is a true natural athlete.”

The FCA senior is also captain of the varsity basketball squad, and current ladies basketball coach, Rob Earl, echoed Yates’ sentiments and said Wells’ work ethic is unparalleled.

“Meredith has been the most all-around athlete I have ever coached,” Earl said. “She gives 100 percent in every sport she competes in and competes at a high level.”

Missy Seyler, owner and girls gymnastics coach at Southlake Gymnastics, said it was Wells’ work ethic and outlook that most impressed her in her young career.

“I have had the blessing and opportunity to be a part of Meredith’s gymnastics journey and life,” Seyler said. “From the very first time I met Meredith, I was taken with how driven she was as an athlete and gymnast. She was always the first person to arrive for practice and the last one to leave. She does everything with a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Nothing is impossible with Meredith.”

Kevin Frost, athletic director at Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville, said that Wells exemplifies exactly what the school is looking for in a student athlete.

“Meredith is an exceptional example of what we strive for at Founders Classical Academy,” Frost said. “She is not only known for her many athletic accolades, but more importantly, she is known for her virtue and strength of character.”

As a gymnast, Wells’ coach Jack Lee of Win Kids in Flower Mound said Baylor will be pleased with what she brings to the table.

“She is a Level 10 athlete on trampoline and double mini, and a Level 9 on tumbling,” Lee said. “Her excellent technique and ability to take a verbal correction and implement it really sets her apart from other athletes her age. She’s a super hard worker and an awesome athlete to coach.”

Krista Klein, owner and coach at GC Diving in Southlake, said she believes that Wells is such a good athlete that had she pursued diving, she would have succeeded in that sport, as well.

“We enjoyed having Meredith as a part of GC Divers national team,” Klein said. “We wish she could have continued in our program, but we understand that talented athletes have many choices for the direction they take. We are so proud of her accomplishments and wish her all the best at Baylor.”

Wells’ mother, Melissa Moore serves as head cheer coach & assistant athletic director at Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville, and said it was difficult to articulate how impressed she is with her daughter.

“It has been an amazing ride, not only having the opportunity to coach Meredith in gymnastics and cheer, but the greatest gift is being her mom,” Moore said. “I am so over the moon proud of her. She makes me a better mom, coach and human.”

In addition to her academic and athletic accomplishments, Wells is currently earning her pilots license during her senior year at Marcair Aviation at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

Wells said her time at Founders Classical Academy has been special for her.

“I have been at FCA for so long, but one of the things that I will remember most is all of my teachers who have helped me and cared for me along the way,” Wells said. “I love the close knit family that we have at Founders and how competitive it is in academics, because that has pushed me to become a better student. It also has been very cool to see the athletic program grow from the beginning. At FCA, I would like to be remembered as a hard worker, friend to all, and a leader.”

Wells’ Favorites

Favorite athlete: Shawn Johnson

Favorite food: Anything BBQ

Favorite movie: Secretariat

Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls

Book Currently Reading: Crime and Punishment

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Cody Johnson