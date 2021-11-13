Foodie Friday: Who’s Cooking Thanksgiving This Year?

Just imagine a Thanksgiving where you didn’t have to cook and could just relax on the couch – watching the Macy’s Parade, some football and catching up with friends and family outside of the kitchen. Or maybe even heading out for a nice meal with no cleanup duties. Which local restaurants and shops can help you out with Thanksgiving this year? Here are some great options for you!

The Bartonville Store

The Bartonville Store has Thanksgiving meals to-go again this year. You can purchase a whole meal or items a la carte. They’ll have smoked turkey, glazed ham, lots of delicious sides like their signature Truffle Mac ‘n Cheese, and some amazing desserts. They’ll also have charcuterie boards available to order. Pick-up will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and the morning of Thursday, Nov. 25. Orders can be placed on their website: thebartonvillestore.com.

Bistecca

Bistecca in Highland Village always has an amazing traditional Thanksgiving buffet including items like squash bisque, ham, turkey, and all the traditional sides. Make your reservations by calling Stacey at 972-318-0515.

GiroPizza

Italian food for Thanksgiving? Yes, please! GiroPizza is offering family-style Thanksgiving meals to go with items like ceviche, butternut squash ravioli, and a turkey breast roulade. Orders must be placed online or by calling 214-513-1777 and must be placed by the weekend before Thanksgiving. Pickup will be Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Marty B’s

I don’t think anyone in your group would be disappointed with Thanksgiving dinner from Marty B’s! They have meats like smoked turkey available as well as some killer sides and their signature desserts including our favorite – Texas Sheet Cake! You can place your order online at martybsplace.com up until Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

Old Town Meat Market

Old Town Meat Market will be open Tuesday and Wednesday the week of Thanksgiving this year so you can pick up whatever you need for your meal. This year they have an incredible selection of meats (obviously), sides, and pies to choose from! Orders can be placed through Nov. 18 by calling 972-436-6742 or in-store.

Rusty Beagle

Trying to fry your own turkey always ends in disaster, so why not just let the Rusty Beagle to do it for you? Pre-order your fried turkey for pickup on Nov. 24 by calling 972-317-1682.

Salerno’s

Salerno’s has become well-known over the years for their holiday buffets and this Thanksgiving is no different. They’ll have their traditional buffet from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and will also have meals to-go. Make your reservation or place your order by calling 972-539-9534.

Seven Loaves Catering

Phillip Smithwick has plenty of great options for you this year including a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and cranberry sauce, whole meats available for purchase, charcuterie boards, and some amazing appetizers, sides, and desserts. Email your orders to [email protected] or call or text 972-293-5111.

Swirl Bakery

Every year, Swirl Bakery offers fully-cooked Thanksgiving feasts for pick-up that just need to be heated up before serving. That’s our kind of meal! You can choose from Thanksgiving Breakfast, Thanksgiving Dinner, or Thanksgiving dessert items and can place orders by phone at 214-513-1334 or in-store.

Speaking of dessert… these spots can make for a sweet ending to your Thanksgiving Day meal:

AshJenn Desserts

New to Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound, AshJenn has some amazing options for your Thanksgiving desserts. Sharmon’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie is what started it all and would be the perfect addition to your meal. They also have cheesecakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more! They are currently taking orders for full-size desserts through Nov. 15, so call them at 469-240-0404 to place yours soon!

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Last year we got our Thanksgiving pies from Buttermilk Sky here in Flower Mound and they were a huge hit! Their Apple is our personal favorite, but they also have an incredible Pumpkin Pie available through Thanksgiving. Order your pies online soon!

Flour Shop Bakery

The Flour Shop Bakery always has lots of delectable treats available for Thanksgiving orders. Choose from their assortment of pies, cinnamon rolls, cakes, cobblers, breads, cookies and more! Call 972-355-3600 or email [email protected] .

This is a list of restaurants who have shared information as of press time. If your favorite restaurant isn’t on the list, check out their Facebook page to see if they’re offering any Thanksgiving specials!