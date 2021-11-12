High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 34, Flower Mound 14

The Guyer Wildcats advanced to the area round of the playoffs on Friday night with a commanding victory over Flower Mound (5-6, 4-3).

Guyer took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter when Jackson Arnold threw a touchdown pass to Grayson O’Bara for 44 yards.

Jaxon Pirtile then kicked a 41-yard field goal, followed by a 39-yard interception return from Eli Bowen.

The defense came up big again with under 1:30 to play in the first half, when Peyton Bowen scored on a 50-yard interception return to make it 24-0 at halftime.

In the third, Arnold connected with Landon Sides on a touchdown pass for 39 yards, and Flower Mound got on the board when Cade Edlein hit Boston Lingenfelter on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Pirtile added a 26-yard field goal with 5:37 left to play.

Flower Mound answered with a Nick Evers touchdown pass to Walker Mulkey for 18 yards to make it 34-14.

Guyer (10-1, 5-1) will play Dallas Jesuit in the area round at a time and location to be determined.

Argyle 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

The Eagles cruised to a bi-district round win on Friday night, defeating Wilmer-Hutchins by a score of 49-14.

Argyle scored first when Jaamael Felton returned the Eagles opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.

Argyle forced a Hutchins punt, and then drove 69 yards and scored when Jett Copeland completed a touchdown pass to Drew Adams for 18 yards.

The Eagles made it 21-0 when Landon Farris rushed for a 6-yard touchdown, and 28-0 when Will Ramsey scored on a 58-yard interception return.

Felton then came up big defensively, scoring on a 65-yard interception return to make it 35-0 Argyle at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Alex Moeller entered the game and led the Eagles on a 91-yard scoring drive, capped off by a touchdown pass to Drew Adams for 16 yards, and Argyle was up 42-0 at the break.

RJ Bunnell scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to make it 49-0 after three quarters.

Argyle (10-1, 5-1) will play Kennedale at a time and location to be determined in the area round.

Prosper 28, Marcus 21

The Marauders came up just short in their bi-district round game with Prosper on Friday night, falling to the Eagles by as score of 28-21.

Prosper jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Marcus (8-3, 6-1) answered when Jaxxon Warren hit Isaac Khattab on a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up.

The Eagles scored again and led 14-7 at halftime.

Marcus tied it up later in the third on a Chance Sautter touchdown run for 14 yards.

The Marauders then took a 21-14 lead on a 1-yard run from Emmerick Dopona.

Prosper came back and tied it up, sending the game into overtime.

Prosper opened overtime with a touchdown and Marcus was unable to answer.

Burleson Centennial 28, Northwest 21

Northwest’s season came to an end on Friday night as the Texans lost to Burleson Centennial by a touchdown.

Centennial led the game 14-0 in the second quarter, before Jake Strong threw a TD pass to Joseph Rivas for 42 yards to make it 14-8 Spartans.

Centennial scored again, but Northwest (7-4, 6-1) answered when Strong connected with Kenan Reil on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds to play in the half to make it 21-14 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Centennial added another touchdown late in the fourth to make it 28-14.

Northwest responded with a touchdown pass from Strong to Reil for 13 yards to make it 28-21 but could not come all the way back.