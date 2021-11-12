Santa Claus is coming to town, as early as next week

Thanksgiving may still be almost two weeks away, but Santa Claus is already making his way down to southern Denton County for several large events.

Here’s where to see Santa over the next couple weeks in the area:

Holiday Festival at Music City Mall Lewisville, 12-4 p.m. Nov. 20: Santa will make a grand entrance by helicopter at noon at the mall. Kids will be able to get their photos with Santa, see other costumed characters and enjoy hot cocoa, Christmas music and performances, free balloon animals and more.

Our Village Glows event at The Shops at Highland Village from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 20: Soon after his larger-than-life entrance in Lewisville, St. Nick will hop on a fire truck and head over to the annual “Our Village Glows” holiday celebration, which was canceled last year. The festive community favorite will feature a light show, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, door prizes, snow machines, the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree and more.

Lakeside Holiday Event at The Shops at Lakeside from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1: Free horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, live music, the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree (7:30 p.m.) and more. Go to lakesidedfw.com for more.

Argyle Christmas Tree Lighting Festival at Cross Timbers Church, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4: The annual event will have Santa Claus, a live nativity scene, music, food and more. Go to keepargylebeautiful.com for more.

Breakfast with Santa at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 11: Registration is required at flower-mound.com/specialevents.