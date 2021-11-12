Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Home for the Holidays

The holidays are a time to catch up with family and friends, some we may not have seen since last year’s holiday season. When visiting with senior loved ones, you may be surprised to notice changes. It’s important to not brush off changes, chalking it up to aging. Instead, take the time to evaluate how they’re doing by using this checklist to search for clues:

Physical Appearance – take note of any changes in weight (loss or gain) and any changes in balance. Are they dressed appropriately and are their clothes clean? Emotional Well-Being – are they repeating themselves? Do they seem depressed or anxious? Have they withdrawn from friends, church, etc.? How are they sleeping? Home Environment – is the house cluttered and dirty? Check for expired, spoiled food. Make sure there are clear pathways and good lighting to prevent falls. Finances – are there stacks of unpaid bills? Bills being paid 2 or 3 times in one month? Check bank statements for evidence of falling prey to scammers. New Diagnosis/Medications – are they taking meds as prescribed? When was their last doctor visit? Any new diagnosis – dementia, heart disease, vertigo, etc. Ability to Drive – unexplained dings/dents to car and/or garage.

What did the clues tell you? Hopefully, they’re doing great, which makes this the perfect time to ask them about their future wishes. However, if you notice one or several clues on this list, it’s time to talk to a senior living expert.

To learn more about senior living options, be sure to subscribe to my podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. You can find it on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google, Alexa and on my website.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)