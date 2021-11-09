Flower Mound, Denton County to hold Veterans Day events

The town of Flower Mound and Denton County will hold separate events on Thursday to honor U.S. Military veterans for Veterans Day.

In Flower Mound, residents will participate in the annual Veterans Day Relay Run. Starting at 9 a.m., participants will run one- to two-mile sections of a pre-determined route around Flower Mound while carrying the American flag to commemorate U.S. veterans and their service. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.

The public is also invited to a Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square. The Denton County Veterans Service Office, Texas Woman’s University, the University of North Texas and other area service organizations will hold the one-hour event at 11 a.m. Thursday. The ceremony will feature bagpipes from the Denton Fire Department, Vietnam Veterans of America as Color Guards posting the colors in addition to a rifle volley and playing Taps, the American Legion will lead pledges and the ROTC will present the wreath at the All War Memorial on the Courthouse lawn. The guest speaker will be U.S. Air Force Capt. Andi Tart, who served nine years as a pilot/aircraft commander in the U.S. Air Force and was the only female aircraft commander in her squadron’s history.